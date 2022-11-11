SHERMAN OAKS—LAPD detectives are looking for nine suspects said to be responsible for a series of mailbox thefts that transpired at apartment complexes located in Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys. The burglaries started back in August.

The suspects were said to have used a screwdriver, a stolen postal keys, and copies of residents keys to break into the mailboxes.

According to police, one person would act as a lookout while the others broke into the mailboxes. Police released surveillance video on Wednesday, November 9, that depicts the suspects in the act.

“Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they are identified and apprehended,” read a statement issued by police.

It was reported that there were a total of four break-ins in August, two in September, and four others in October. Police suspect that one of the suspects’ is also connected to five of the recent burglaries. The crimes took place between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The following is a list of the locations where the burglaries transpired:

8/23/22, 1:07 a.m. in the 6700 block of Woodman Avenue

8/23/22, 4:17 a.m. in the 4700 block of Willis Avenue

8/27/22, 3:50 p.m. in the 15150 block of Dickens Street

8/30/22, 12:26 a.m. in the 6700 block of Woodman Avenue

9/18/22, 12:25 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

9/24/22, 2:17 a.m. in the 14200 block of Dickens Street

10/1/22, 2:47 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

10/4/22, 3:06 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

10/6/22, 3:51 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

10/8/22, 4:48 a.m. in the 14100 block of Dickens Street

Anyone with information is urged to contact Van Nuys detectives at 818-832-0029. You can also submit an anonymous with L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers website.