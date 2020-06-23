SAN JOSE— On Monday, June 22 SJPD announced they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who is being accused of assault after she was seen on video coughing in a 1 year old’s face.

The incident took place on Friday, June 12 at 5:25 PM at a California Yogurtland located at 5638 Cottle Road in San Jose. The unknown adult female suspect was standing in line inside the business. She was standing in front of an adult female and her 1 year-old child who was in a stroller. It is said the female suspect was bothered by the lack of social distancing the female behind her was maintaining. The suspect then removed her face mask and got close to the baby’s face where she then coughed 2-3 times. The suspect then left the scene and has not been identified or apprehended since.

The female suspect is described as a white female in her 60s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.

The SJPD urges anyone with information to please come forward. If you have any information please contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161. If you would rather remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867). The SJPD reminds everyone that persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.