NEW YORK, NY—The New York Police Department (NYPD) released an image of Najhim Luke on Saturday, July 4, whom they want to question in relation to the fatal shooting of Brandon Hendricks.

On June 28, Hendricks was shot and killed in front of 1735 Davidson Avenue in the Morris Heights area of the Bronx. He had graduated from James Monroe High School two days earlier, where he was a point guard for the Monroe Eagles. Hendricks’s basketball coach, Nigel Thompson, shared a tribute to him on Instagram.

“I have so many fond memories of the short time that I spent with Brandon while he was with us on this Earth,” Thompson wrote. “He was a charismatic, humble young man. He listened and respected everyone. He was an awesome team mate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity.”

Luke is a 22-year-old male. The NYPD has not released any specific information as to how he is connected to Hendricks’s death. Anyone with information related to Luke’s whereabouts is requested to call the NYPD tipline at 1800-577-8477 or message the NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter.

A fundraiser in honor of Hendricks has been created at gf.me/u/yc5a3n; it is administered by Thompson, Noel Ellison (Hendricks’s uncle), and the James Monroe Basketball Alumni Association Ltd.