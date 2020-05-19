SANTA MONICA— Marina Godwin, an 82-year-old Santa Monica local, suffering from dementia, has been missing since late Thursday night, May 14, 2020.

Godwin was last seen near the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard, near 11th street at about 11 p.m. She has blue eyes, white hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow and white blouse, blue jacket, black pants, blue tennis shoes, black baseball hat, sunglasses and carrying a blue bag.

A poster for missing Godwin has been posted on Santa Monica Police Department’s Twitter account, as well as on Facebook’s, ‘Missing in California’ page. Godwin is still missing as of today, Monday, May 18, 2020. Police are seeking the public’s help in finding her as she is considered to be critical, which is a term used to describe someone whose safety may be in jeopardy. In this case, anyone 18 and over is reported critically missing if they suffer from a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimers.

The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting any information regarding her whereabouts. For more information or to report any information on Godwin, the SMPD has provided the following contact information, Det. Tavera at (310) 458-2256, Sergeant Green at (310) 458-8414, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-2249.