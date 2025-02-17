STUDIO CITY—On February 16, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives issued a press release requesting public assistance and information leading to the arrest and detention of the individual(s) who may be responsible for the murder of 32-year-old, Luke Reynolds.



On Saturday, February 15, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a street fight ensued on the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard in the North Hollywood area. What began as a fistfight escalated into gunfire.



Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) arriving at the scene discovered Reynolds, as the lone victim, who had been shot multiple times. LAFD paramedics declared him dead at the scene. The suspect(s) are still at large.



Anyone with information on this incident, or the identity of those involved is encouraged to contact LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818)374-9550, on nights, and on weekends call the LAPD Watch Commander at (877)527-3247. As always anonymous tips may be given by contacting LA County Crime Stoppers at www.lacrimestoppers.org