TOPANGA CANYON—On Wednesday, March 8, a suspect barricaded himself on the 21200 Block of Colina Drive in Topanga. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station requested assistance from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and are currently working to get the suspect to safely surrender. There is no additional information available.

