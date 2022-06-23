HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A male victim was shot and killed in his car at Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue near the W Hotel and Equinox Gym on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Citizen reported. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a male suspect who was last seen riding in the backseat of a white Mercedes-Benz with the license plate 8SZD480.

At 7:03 p.m., Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received an unconfirmed report of a traffic collision with possible injuries at Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, Citizen reported. By 7:05 p.m., officers received an unconfirmed report that a person was shot.

By 7:15 p.m., LAPD arrived at the scene and had streets blocked off from vehicle and pedestrian traffic in every direction around the intersection; from Argyle to Hollywood Boulevard and from Vine Street to El Centro Avenue, a source from Citizen reported.

By 7:17 p.m., officers confirmed that the victim – a 20-30-year-old man reportedly driving a white sedan – was shot inside his vehicle. The victim and suspect reportedly were involved in a dispute before shots were fired; in an attempt to flee, the victim crashed his car into another parked car.

The victim was found unconscious and not breathing, LAPD officer Im told KTLA5. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. It is unknown if there were multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect is described as a 5 foot, 8 inch, 180 pound White or Latino man, with dark hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a blue hat, a black shirt, black shorts, and gray socks with black sandals. He was last seen fleeing the scene in the back of the white Mercedes-Benz, heading southbound down Argyle Avenue.

The victims identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information regarding this homicide is urged to call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.