WOODLAND HILLS—On Wednesday, July 27, the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide detectives requested the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in the stabbing death of a Woodland Hills man.

On July 26, at approximately 5:47 a.m., officers from the Topanga Division responded to a call to a traffic collision in the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive. Upon their arrival, the LAPD found a middle-aged male lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were on the scene briefing police officers that the victim had multiple stab wounds to the back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. In their preliminary investigation officers discovered that a witness was jogging and found the victim in his own blood. He was unconscious. Reports indicate that the stabbing occurred in the street and the victim was able to make it to the sidewalk before collapsing.

The victim is a 41-year-old. His name is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. Anyone with details is asked to contact LAPD Detective, Steve Castro of the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at (818)374-1925. During non-business hours, call (877) LAPD-24-7 (800-222-8477. Anonymous callers and tipsters may go to www.lacri mestoppers.org and click on Anonymous web tips or download “P3 Tip.”