WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, May 23 a motorist hit a female pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk just outside of the Beverly Center. The victim has not been identified yet.

The suspect was traveling southbound on La Cienega Blvd when he struck the woman while she walked southbound across Third Street near the Beverly Center. The motorist failed to stop.

The unidentified female victim was rushed to Cedars Sinai with serious injuries.

The Beverly Center is one of the largest malls in the area providing multiple floors of dining, shopping and entertainment located on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. This is a heavily populated pedestrian walk way as people begin and end their transportation with local bus stops, Uber, Lyft and other passenger drop offs and pick ups.

In the state of California, it is a misdemeanor crime under Vehicle Code 20002 VC statute to flee the scene of an accident without stopping and providing your identity, contact information and offer help to those involved. However it becomes a felony when there is injury or death as a result of the collision.

The Los Angeles City Council is offering a reward of $25,000 through its Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund in exchange for information about the driver.

A police investigation is pending with no information on description of the motorist or vehicle. They are calling the incident a hit and run and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver.

Should you have any information, you are asked to contact the West Traffic Division Detectives (213) 473-0234 or (213) 473-0222.

Photo by Jessy Dodd