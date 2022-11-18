BEVERLY HILLS—Police are looking for a suspect that committed a burglary in Beverly Hills as first reported on Wednesday, November 16.

According to police, the suspect committed a burglary at a residence located in Beverly Hills.

He is known to frequent the areas of Camden Drive and Olympic Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a transient, black male, who weighs 160-175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white lifeguard t-shirt, white Adidas shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be submitted by texting “TIP BHPDALERT” followed by the tip information to 888777.

Canyon News reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department for more information but they could not be reached before print.