SANTA MONICA—Police are seeking an individual who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday, November 13 just after 8:00 p.m.

Officials were summoned to Tenth Street and Pico Boulevard after receiving reports of a crash. They located the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. According to reports the caller was another driver that could have potentially been involved in this incident but it has not been confirmed.

The description of the vehicle involved is unknown and there currently isn’t a description of the driver.

This case is under investigation. SMPD are seeking surveillance video as well to help locate the suspect.