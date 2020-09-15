STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public for information regarding the arrest of a man on July 17 for sexual assault in Studio City.

Cory Franklin was at the Metro Red Line Subway Station at Lankershim Boulevard and Campo De Cahuenga, when a 57-year-old woman walked in the station and stepped on the escalator. According to police, Franklin approached the victim right after she stepped off the escalator and “sexually battered her.”

The victim struggled to escape Franklin’s hold and managed to, but Franklin followed the victim, “blocked her path, and sexually battered her a second time,” the LAPD noted in a news release. Franklin only stopped when a nearby witness yelled at him, “causing him to stop.”

The incident transpired at around 6:30 a.m. North Hollywood Area officers responded to the incident on that same day and took Franklin into custody.

Authorities noted that Franklin faces numerous felony sexual assault counts, including kidnap to commit rape; assault with intent to commit rape; and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding Cory Franklin or anyone who may have been a victim of the suspect, to contact LAPD North Hollywood Sexual Assault Detective Salazar at (818) 754-8432.

During non-business hours or weekend calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247); and anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).