HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A woman was assaulted in the Hollywood Hills area on Saturday, September 17, and now police are asking the public’s help to find her assailant.

The victim, who’s name has not been released, was taking a routine walk at around 6:00 a.m. in the area of Bronson Avenue and Hollyridge Drive when a man accosted her and tried removing her clothing. She managed to fight off her attacker and ran away.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds with blond curly hair and blue eyes. According to earlier reports the suspect was masquerading as a jogger before committing the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.