UNITED STATES—Words cannot describe precisely what is unfolding in the world of politics right now as it pertains to the United States. I’m not young, but I’m not super old either, but never in my lifetime could I have expected to see what is unfolding on this political landscape. Just last week, their was the failed assassination attempt on Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. Well, a week later, current President Joe Biden announced that he is NOT re-seeking election for a second term as President of the United States.

Yes, Biden has been talking for weeks, hell months noting that he had no desire to drop out of the race, after so many had called for him to drop after that dismal and terrible debate against Donald Trump at the end of June. It didn’t help that President Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 just a few days earlier. What is the exact status on his health? That is something I think the American people will never know, but it was apparent his mental state was not that sharp.

With that said, I cannot recall a time in American politics where I have witnessed such a thing where there is so much turmoil for both political parties and the voters really have no idea what is going on. Last week, people were likely firm if they were Republicans they were backing Donald Trump. If you were a Democrat you were firmly supporting Joe Biden.

Now, it seems we’re about to have another candidate or more thrown into the race. I will admit, Republicans should have wanted Joe Biden to stay in the race because it felt like a shoo-in for Trump to earn a second chance at The White House. Now, with Biden out that opens the door and yeah, it might be less than 4 months before the November election, but a vast majority of Americans didn’t want either Biden or Trump to run. Hello, Biden is 81, Trump is knocking on 80. Do we really want the person running our country in their 80s, when there is so much younger politicians with vibrant energy that we can choose from?

Biden endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris as a nominee for President of the United States, but not all are sold on that, and there is still plenty of discussions of other candidates including Joe Manchin who was a Democrat who changed to an Independent and is not considering a change back to Democrat to run for Biden’s seat. There was also talk of California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Don’t ask me who is going to be the Democratic nominee because I don’t know and the idea of even trying to predict that is just baffling. There is just so much wishy-washy energy right now with American politics that I have never seen before. I feel like the temperature was dying down just a bit in recent days, but I have the feeling that with all these shifts we’re about to see that temperature rise again, which is slightly scary to say the least.

The Republican National Convention showed a united front last week, and the Democratic National Convention isn’t until about a month away and then we have no idea as to what will unfold during that even with delegates and who people will actually nominate or select becoming the nominee who will ultimately take on Donald Trump. You still have Robert F. Kennedy who is running as an Independent candidate in the race.

So many people want to be President of the United States, but it appears to be the one job that is more stressful than one imagines. Especially with that myth or theory that it ages you nearly 8 years for each year you serve as President. All I know is that I cannot recall the last time American politics has been this interesting or captivating for the public to witness unfold right before their eyes.

Written By Jason Jones