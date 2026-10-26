UNITED STATES—Polymarket’s US welcome offer has changed. The $50 trading bonus advertised earlier this year was reduced to $25 in October 2026, although the minimum qualifying deposit remains $10. For new users, that sounds like a fairly simple deal. Sign up, deposit $10, and receive another $25 to trade with.

But there are a few things worth understanding before opening an account. The bonus isn’t withdrawable cash; eligibility depends on location and account requirements, and different promotions can have different expiration rules.

Polymarket also operates separate incentive and referral programs, so a bonus advertised on one website won’t necessarily have the same conditions as an offer found elsewhere.

What Does Polymarket’s Current Welcome Offer Include?

As of October 20, 2026, SportsbookReview lists a $25 trading bonus for eligible new Polymarket US customers who deposit at least $10.

Readers researching how to find a Polymarket promo code can find the current SBR offer, including its qualifying requirements and promotional restrictions.

The main conditions are straightforward:

The promotion is intended for eligible new Polymarket US users.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

New users must complete the necessary account verification.

The $25 reward is provided as trading credit, not withdrawable cash.

Geographic restrictions and additional promotional terms apply.

An important distinction is that the minimum deposit qualifies an eligible customer for the promotion. It doesn’t mean the customer has earned $25 in profit.

The previous $50 offer ended in early October. Anyone comparing promotions through older news articles or search results should therefore check the amount displayed during registration rather than relying on an outdated headline.

Why a $25 Trading Bonus Isn’t the Same as $25 in Cash

Promotional trading funds work differently from money deposited into an account.

Suppose you deposit $10 and receive the advertised $25 bonus. Your original deposit represents your own funds, while the additional $25 is promotional credit subject to separate conditions.

You cannot simply claim the bonus and withdraw it to your bank account. The credit must be used for eligible trading activity.

This also means the $25 headline shouldn’t be interpreted as a guaranteed financial benefit. The value you ultimately receive depends on the contracts you trade, their outcomes, applicable fees, and the promotion’s settlement rules.

For example, consider a hypothetical prediction-market contract priced at $0.70 for a Yes outcome. If you purchase 10 contracts for $7 and the market settles Yes at $1 per contract, the contracts pay $10, producing a $3 gross trading profit before fees.

If the market settles No, those contracts may become worthless, resulting in the loss of the purchase amount.

Promotional credits can add another layer of complexity because the amount returned from a successful trade may not all be eligible for withdrawal. The original bonus credit and any qualifying profits must be treated according to the applicable campaign rules.

The important question isn’t simply how much bonus credit Polymarket offers. It’s what happens to that credit after a trade settles.

Who Can Claim the Polymarket US Welcome Bonus?

Not everyone who can visit Polymarket’s website is eligible for its US promotional offers.

The current welcome promotion is intended for new customers who meet the platform’s requirements. Users must be at least 18 years old and complete the necessary identity verification process.

Eligibility can also depend on their location.

SportsbookReview’s October 20 listing describes broad US platform availability, with Nevada excluded. However, other promotional partners publish additional state exclusions for their specific offers. That distinction matters because access to a trading platform does not automatically establish eligibility for every incentive.

Before depositing, prospective customers should confirm that:

Their state is eligible for the specific promotion.

They meet the age and identity verification requirements.

Their account qualifies as a new-user account.

The promotional code or registration link has been applied correctly.

The bonus amount and conditions match the offer they intended to claim.

Polymarket US and the international Polymarket platform should also not be treated as interchangeable. They operate under different arrangements, and promotional terms associated with one platform may not apply to the other.

Why Polymarket’s Referral Programs Are Different

Another source of confusion is the word “referral.”

Some promotional websites describe their welcome codes as referral codes. However, a partner’s signup promotion isn’t necessarily the same as Polymarket’s own referral rewards program.

Polymarket’s international Help Center describes a fee-sharing referral system in which participants qualify after reaching $10,000 in lifetime trading volume. Under the published program, eligible participants can receive a percentage of net trading fees generated by referred users.

Those rules should not automatically be applied to Polymarket US.

The US exchange has its own incentive framework, including a separate Refer-A-Friend program. On October 19, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recorded a QCEX filing proposing amendments to that program, covering trading requirements, qualification periods, referral limits, and arrangements for existing participants.

This is why readers should be cautious when an article discusses a welcome code, referral rewards, and trading-volume requirements as though they all belong to one promotion.

A new-user deposit bonus and a referral reward serve different purposes. One is designed to encourage account registration and initial trading, while the other rewards eligible participants for referring additional customers.

Each comes with its own conditions.

How Long Do Polymarket Bonus Funds Last?

Expiration rules deserve particular attention because they can vary between promotions.

SportsbookReview’s Polymarket guide lists a seven-day expiration period for its promotional funds. Other partner offers have advertised longer periods, including 30 days from the date the credit is issued.

Customers should therefore verify the expiration period for the exact offer they claim.

There are two dates worth distinguishing: the deadline for claiming a promotion and the deadline for using any promotional credit received.

A promotional code might remain available for new registrations even though individual credits expire after a set period. Similarly, a company can replace an existing incentive with a new campaign offering a different amount or set of conditions.

Polymarket’s US incentive programs are also subject to formal exchange rules and amendments. The CFTC recorded an amended QCEX Deposit Incentive Program filed on September 18, 2026, and certified on October 2.

That regulatory filing is useful background, but it doesn’t replace the customer-facing terms attached to a specific signup offer.

Before depositing, users should check when their credit expires, whether unused credit disappears after the deadline, and whether any trading or settlement requirements must be completed within that period.

Trading Fees and Settlement Rules Still Matter

The welcome bonus may influence someone’s decision to register, but it doesn’t change how event contracts work.

Prediction markets allow participants to take positions on the outcomes of events. A contract’s price reflects the market’s current valuation of an outcome, not a guaranteed probability or prediction.

Prices can change before settlement, and a trader who closes a position early may receive more or less than the original purchase price.

Settlement rules can also be surprisingly specific.

A sports contract, for example, might define how a postponed or canceled game is handled. An entertainment market could specify which reporting service determines a box-office result. A contract tied to an economic announcement may identify an official data source and a particular publication date.

Those details matter because the outcome that seems obvious to a casual observer isn’t always the outcome defined in the contract.

The CFTC’s prediction markets consumer guidance encourages participants to understand contract terms, settlement procedures, and the financial risks involved.

Trading fees and spreads may further affect the amount a customer receives. Promotional credit doesn’t remove those costs or protect someone from losing their deposited money.

Why Older Promotional Articles Can Be Misleading

The change from $50 to $25 provides a useful example of how quickly promotional information can become outdated.

An article published in September might have accurately described the larger offer at the time. By late October, however, a reader finding that same article through a search engine could walk away with the wrong expectation.

The issue isn’t limited to the headline amount. Minimum deposits, eligible locations, credit expiration periods, and referral conditions may also change.

A reliable source should identify when an offer was last checked and make clear which platform and promotion it describes.

Even then, the final terms presented during registration remain important. If the signup page displays different conditions from an older review, those differences should be resolved before the customer funds the account.

What Should New Users Check Before Depositing?

Polymarket’s current $25 welcome offer may provide additional trading credit for eligible customers, but the headline figure only tells part of the story.

Before signing up, users should understand what their $10 deposit qualifies them for, whether the $25 credit can be used on their preferred markets, and what happens to any proceeds from successful trades.

Location restrictions, account verification, credit expiration, and withdrawal conditions deserve the same attention as the advertised bonus amount.

It is also worth remembering that a promotional incentive doesn’t make a trade less risky. Event contracts can lose their entire purchase value, and bonus credit should never be treated as a guarantee of profit.

For anyone considering Polymarket US, the sensible approach is to check the current offer, read the applicable terms, and decide whether trading itself is appropriate for their financial circumstances.

A $25 trading bonus is only useful when the person claiming it understands exactly what that $25 can and cannot do.