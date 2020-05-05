SHERMAN OAKS—On Friday May 1, the entertainment community came together to hold a “Pop-up Prom” for its seniors.

Companies such as Artists Creating Entertainment and Sterling Engagements collaborated on the event, each contributing from their area of expertise. Artists Creating Entertainment provided live music, acrobats, and flash mobs, among much else. Founder, Masha Berenboym told Canyon News that in current times, “We need joy, we need laughter, we need love.”

Seniors were able to drive up and take pictures with each other in their dresses and tuxes. Food and drink were available, as well as a dance floor for small groups. Balloons and other decorations were placed throughout, including one with the phrase “It was written in the stars the celebration must go on.”

Alexandra Remback of Sterling Engagements told Canyon News that she was inspired by a family friend who celebrated her prom with picture-taking in her living room she generated the idea for Pop-up Prom. She had already begun celebrating various birthdays with car parades and wanted to do something to make the seniors feel special too.

Remback handled event design productions, execution of the event, and even hosted it at her Sherman Oaks home. Her hope for the event is that seniors “know that they aren’t just forgotten and will have something to look back on.”

Remback collaborated with her counterparts, all working on the design together. She noted that her favorite part of working with the other companies was “having all of us come together when we’ve been apart for so long and doing it for the greater good.”

The concept of Pop-up Prom inspired Berenboym. “When the pitch came I said ‘I can see it.’” She described prom as, “A pathway to adulthood, key moments you always cherish, like a wedding day… and everyone should have a right to that pathway…Seeing the kids’ expressions, they were so wowed. That is always the best part.”