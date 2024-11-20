UNITED STATES—Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) games have grown in recent years, with major sports platforms such as ESPN, DraftKings, and Yahoo offering them on their sites. These games are available on all major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and NHL.

Users can access these games on their smartphones, making it much easier to participate than ever before.

Short-Term Games

Although Daily Fantasy Sports games can be placed on a variety of events, the most popular are short-term games. These are either single-game, single-day, or weekly contests. Those involved don’t need to wait long to find out the result.

Participants choose the game they want to enter based on the entry fee, prize pool, and number of people involved. Once the game starts, they can follow it with real-team data to see how they are faring as the matches progress.

One of the most popular days for short-term Daily Fantasy Sports entries is Super Bowl Day. With such a huge amount of interest nationally in the event, participants enjoy entering a pool to add extra excitement to the game. Just like they did last season when the Kansas City Chiefs prevailed against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pick ‘Em Contests Is a New Way of Playing

To simplify entry into a Daily Fantasy Sports game, some of the major platforms have introduced pick ‘em contests, also known as DFS 2.0. These require participants to select players from different teams based on how they think they will perform in their upcoming game.

Legalization Opened Door For DFS

The 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling ensured that sports betting became legal across the country, and not just in certain states. This not only had a big impact on the future of sportsbooks, but Daily Fantasy Sports were also given a huge boost by this decision.

After listening to both sides of the argument, the U.S. Supreme Court in New Jersey ruled 6-3 in favor of legalizing sports betting. It brings an end to the law, which was passed in 1992, barring state-authorized gambling, apart from in Nevada.

48 of the states in the USA now offer legalized gambling in some form, with only Hawaii and Utah still outlawing the activity.

Broadcasters and Sportscasters Partnership

Many Daily Fantasy Sports platforms have in recent years signed partnerships with broadcasters and sportscasters to promote their games. These include segments prior to the live matches, where the experts discuss their selections and offer advice to participants.

There are also now fantasy sportscaster experts who specialize in providing content to users. The NFL, for example, has a fantasy football show daily on the NFL Network. This showcases how popular Daily Fantasy Sports games now are.

With digitalization accelerating at a rapid pace, the future is bright for the Daily Fantasy Sports industry, and it is going to be exciting to see how they use technology in the future to improve their offering to their users.