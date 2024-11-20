BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that it is asking for the community’s feedback on portable signs on public sidewalks.

A Portable Signage Ad Hoc Committee Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. The city will be discussing important updates on the use of portable signage in our area and seeking feedback. “Your voice matters. All are welcome to attend and participate!,” the city of Beverly Hills said on Facebook.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Municipal Gallery at Beverly Hills City Hall located at 455 N. Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

To participate virtually go to: https://beverlyhills-org.zoom.us/my/community (Passcode: 90210).

To obtain more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/policyprojects.