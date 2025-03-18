BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, March 16, the City of Beverly Hills announced the closure of Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent Drive and East of El Camino Drive to be closed from Monday, March 24th until the following Monday, April 7th. This is part of the Extension Project of the Purple Line or D-Subway.



The Beverly Hills City Council approved a three-weekend closure to avoid the original 18-week closings that were in the initial plans.



Reports indicate that the concrete deck panels will be removed. Metro requests motorists to use alternate routes and allow extra time for travel.



According to Metro officials, this is the milestone needed for the future of the Wilshire/Rodeo Subway Station that will eventually connect to downtown L.A. to the Wilshire/VA Hospital in West L.A.



The end goal is for the entire expansion project to be completed in time for the 2028 Olympic Games.