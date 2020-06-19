LOS FELIZ—”Portlandia” Actress Carrie Brownstein is selling her Los Feliz Cottage. The listing price for the property is $1.849 million.

Brownstein purchased the home back in spring 2017 for $1.7 million, which is a $149k bump from the original price.

Originally built in 1923, the renovated cottage was designed in the “Country English,” style, per the listing, and offers a petite 1,636 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The home is located at 2231 Observatory Avenue, in the Los Feliz district.

According to Compass where the house is listed, the home offers white-oak floors, built-ins, a fireplace, and classic French doors.

The main level of the house showcases a formal dining room, a kitchen with a built-in desk area, powder room and laundry room.

Located upstairs are the two bedrooms, connected by a hallway. The master suite features a cedar closet and updated bathrooms. The second bedroom is being used as a second media room and lounge hybrid according to Variety.

Out in the backyard sits a large back deck alongside the pool and an accompanying guest house. The guest house has a 3/4 bath and loft.

Carrie Brownstein was born Sept. 27, 1974 and first came to prominence as a member of the band Excuse 17. Brownstein then formed the rock trio called Slater-Kinney. While the trio Slater-Kinney was on hiatus, Brownstein then formed the group Wild Flag.

During the hiatus she wrote and starred in the comedy sketch series ‘Portlandia’ alongside Fred Armisen. The series went on to win Emmy and Peabody awards.

The listing for the home can be found on Compass.