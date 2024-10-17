MALIBU—On October 16, the city of Malibu stated on its website that SCE informed the city that they might implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on multiple circuits across much of Malibu starting Fri, October 18, at 6 a.m. due to forecasted hazardous fire weather conditions (gusty Santa Ana wind and low humidity) forecast for Los Angeles County October 18 through Sunday, October 20. SCE is notifying all customers in the affected areas directly. See circuit maps in Malibu: https://malibucity.org/973/SCE-Circuit-Maps.

For details on SCE PSPS, including potential and current outages, and power restoration times, visit www.sce.com/psps.

While fire conditions in Malibu will be less severe than surrounding areas, large fires that start and spread from those areas could reach Malibu. Residents should be prepared for potential power outages, fires, evacuations, traffic signal outages, downed trees and hazardous road conditions. Come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal, under CA law.

Make sure phones, tablets and laptops are charged, plan for refrigerated medications. Make sure you there is a way to open electric gates and garage doors when the power is out – see tips: https://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com/articles/25-do-know-manually-open-garage-door-power. See LA County power outage preparedness guide: https://ready.lacounty.gov/power-outage.

Individuals should closely monitor weather conditions and emergency information on local news, especially AM / FM radio which will function with handcrank, battery, solar and car radios if the power is out. Make sure you are signed up for emergency alerts from Malibu, at www.malibucity.org/alerts, and LA County, at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts.

The National Weather Service forecasts potentially hazardous fire conditions across LA County. Widespread elevated fire weather conditions are expected Fri night into Sat with 15-30 mph wind, gusts up to 45 mph, with a 20-30 percent chance of Red Flag conditions. For weather forecasts, visit https://www.weather.gov/lox.