MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that Southern California Edison (SCE) may proactively shut off power on Malibu’s Cuthbert, Galahad, Maguire & Merlin circuits (central & west Malibu) starting Thursday, October 15, at midnight to prevent equipment from sparking fires.

The National Weather Service forecasts hot, dry conditions and Santa Ana winds October 13–16, with mountain gusts up to 70 mph. Any new fire could exhibit extreme behavior. Strongest winds & hottest temps (upper 80s to 90s) are expected Thursday & Friday.

SCE notifies customers directly. Check circuit & outage/restoration status via https://www.sce.com/…/public-safety-power-shutoff-psps.

-Power restoration may take 8+ hours after winds subside while equipment is inspected.

-Charge phones/devices & fill your vehicle’s gas tank.

-Call 911 to report smoke.

-Review evacuation routes & family reunification locations. Prepare emergency supplies, including food, water, medications & essential documents.

-Seniors, people with disabilities & horse owners should consider leaving early.

-Check on vulnerable neighbors.

-Avoid activities that may cause sparks, including powered garden/landscaping equipment.

-Under CA law, come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals.