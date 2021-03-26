With its wide variety of elegant devices, vaping has been around for over a decade now and is becoming more and more popular, particularly among teens and young adults. However, this growing vape culture is also attracting many CBD consumers as CBD vaping is thought to be one of the fastest and effective methods to use this beneficial compound. But what are the risks of vaping and CBD? Let’s get to the bottom of these questions in this article.

Is Vaping Safer Than Smoking?

Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes don’t include tobacco. However, tobacco is one of the many causes of health problems that come from smoking. There are a lot of harmful chemicals in liquids used for vaporisers and e-cigarettes. Long-term smoking can potentially cause lung cancer, emphysema, and heart attacks. Vaping, on the other hand, can cause serious health problems just in a year. It was detected that liquids used for e-cigarettes contain carcinogens and toxic contaminants. Typically, they are found in fake e-liquids that are formulated with compounds like formaldehyde. In such liquids, the level of formaldehyde can be much higher than the norm recommended for risk-free use and can become the cause of lung cancer.

Also, the National Institute of Health discovered that vaping could cause DNA damage, which can also lead to cancer. The lab tests using mice have shown that the smoke from e-cigarettes caused cell mutation. The researchers assume that the use of such alternative smoking can have the same effect on human health.

Another study from the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health also proved the second hand smoke from vaporisers to be a threat to other people in the same way as with traditional smoking. Although the smoke from vaporisers typically has a nice aroma, it is still unsafe to inhale both first hand or second hand due to increased concentrations of volatile organic compounds and airborne particles in the air. It can cause headaches and chest pain. However, there are no long-term studies that can prove that vaping causes cancer in the same way as smoking cigarettes. Oncological diseases have been around for a long time, while e-cigarettes were created only two decades ago. Therefore, it is challenging to find out whether a product or activity such as vaping causes cancer unless it has been used and tested for a sufficiently long period.

Between 2015 and 2017, here have been unfortunate cases of the explosion of e-cigarettes during smoking due to overheating of vaporisers’ lithium-ion batteries.

Now that the main risks of vape juices are covered, let’s discuss whether CBD infused liquids for vaping are any less risk-free.

CBD Vape Risks

Despite all the benefits, you should remember that CBD vape oil can affect people in different ways. If you experience nausea, dizziness, or chest pain, stop using it immediately. It is also vital to mention that you should consult a physician prior to trying CBD vape oil.

Natural CBD vape oil doesn’t typically cause such side effects. However, it is rather expensive to produce and consequently leads to manufacturers figuring out ways to cut their production costs. One is the addition of vitamin E acetate and THC to dilute and thicken the products without compromising on taste and smell. Inhalation of acetate causes coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain. Washington Post published an article about the unregulated market where such counterfeits are sold. According to this article, many individuals use such illegal vape cartridges, which sometimes leads to people being hospitalized with severe health damages.

To avoid these risks, you should buy CBD vape liquids only from reputable manufacturers. Whether you use CBD for anxiety, sleep or pain, remember that natural CBD products can’t be priced under 30 pounds. Before making a purchase, Google the brand and try to find lab reports about a particular product. Third-party lab tests verify the product’s CBD content and contaminants, if there are any. Make sure that lab reports are up to date: typically, they expire in six months.

Look through the list of ingredients: there shouldn’t be a lot of compounds you can’t even pronounce. What’s more, beware of the fact that it is illegal to sell CBD vape juice on Amazon. If you come across any of these products on their platform, it is most likely going to be a counterfeit.

Inhaling vape oil, juice or any other CBD vape liquid is not recommended if you have respiratory problems such as asthma or emphysema.