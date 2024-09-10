HOLLYWOOD—The end is near “Power Book II: Ghost” fans. Why. The last five episodes of the season kicked off on Friday, September 6. With that said, we now have only 4 to go after ‘Devil’s Playground’ and it looks like the end might be bloody based on this week’s episode. SPOILER ALERT: People died and some of those deaths are going to have serious ripple effects.

The episode kicked off with Dru stalking Carter, who let the youngster know he was not pleased with such antics. The Carter character is indeed unhinged, just as Monet took Diana shopping for the new bundle of joy, but all is not blissful. Noma and Cane warned Brayden and Tariq about breaking their agreement. Tariq barked back with threats of spilling to Anya about what her mother is really up to.

Diana, Monet and Dru were taken aback when Carter and his crew stormed her home and threats were issued. Carter wanted a cut of the drug dealing, but with Monet not having anything his patience was wanning. So he decided to threaten Diana’s life with a gun. Yeah, Carter’s female muscle is making many enemies with her antics, taking Diana’s baby gifts, destroying the globe and then Carter and company arresting Dru and placing him in prison to complete a ‘job.’

Zion took an explosive shot at Noma by firing bullets during her business meeting with Senator Wiley. As a result, Wiley died and Noma didn’t secure those contracts she was hoping for. Noma was not pleased and she wanted Zion exterminated as soon as possible. Effie was summoned to work more magic with the Russians per Noma, but it was apparent she was annoyed with Cane and Noma’s ‘closeness.’

I wasn’t expecting the reveal that Carter was entangled with Zion, and it caused major strife and Carter released his operation may be compromised as a result of Wiley’s death. Monet tried to warn Cane that danger is lurking, but he refused to listen, just as Anya and Tariq continued to get closer literally and figuratively.

Detective Williams got ‘worked up’ when she realized that she was being interrogated by the ISB for excessive force and paid an unexpected visit to the Tejada home. She placed Diana in a situation where she wanted her to murder Zion. Diana was forced to take the task otherwise Dru’s life was at risk. Diana and Tariq had a conversation that Effie eavesdropped on and insults were hurled as a result.

Tariq spilled to Davis that Zion is in hot water. Yeah, Tariq and Davis are connecting dots and realized that taking out Zion helps them all. Dru did his ‘job’ inside prison by causing a scuffle to take out a potential threat to Carter’s organization by smothering him to death after a prison fight.

Carter decided to raid Vadim’s organization where Effie found herself caught in the middle. I was hyperventilating watching because I seriously thought this was the end of Effie Morales. She managed to escape by the skin of her teeth. The interesting development was Kamal, Congressman Tate’s brother, who realized that Carter’s organization is comprised. The problem is Kamal didn’t realize it wasn’t just 1 person, it’s the entire organization.

Dru tried to barter a deal, but it looks like it is going nowhere; he might be behind bars a lot longer than he wishes. Tariq being Tariq tried to barter another deal with Noma letting her know she is willing to take out Zion for her. As I feared, Brayden is tweaking by taking drugs. He got on stage and made a fool of himself. So much to the point that Tariq had to pull his pal to the side to ask what was going on. Brayden and Tariq set up a ‘meeting’ with Zion to take him out, but it was not so easy. Why?

Zion put a massive beating on Brayden and nearly killed Tariq, but once again Brayden saved his buddy from surefire death. Tariq stabbed Zion a few times before revealing that he’s working with Carter and a bullet was placed in Zion’s head. Diana was relieved to learn that Zion was dead, but her day went from bad to worse when Detective Willaims paid Diana a visit and the two got into a scuffle. During that scuffle, Diana took a brutal beating, one that was so obvious that she is about to lose her baby in the process.

Effie broke down to Cane after her near-death experience that she may no longer be committed to the drug game. These two are cute; I like them together. Tariq went into panic mode when Diana did show up at the Cookie shop. After calling Diana’s phone, he found her bloody and unconscious in a nearby alley.

The other big moment of the episode was Kamal confronting Carter about Nico being a dirty cop. I knew the moment that meetup transpired that it was the beginning of the end of Kamal who Carter killed in cold blood. Carter NOT SMART. Kamal is Tate’s brother, and his brother means a lot for him, so you already had some eyes on you, but NOW you’re going to have political eyes on you in a very powerful yet dirty guy in Tate. The remaining 4 episodes air Fridays at 8 p.m. on Starz. Can’t wait to see what happens next week “Power” fanatics!