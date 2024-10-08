HOLLYWOOD—Well, it is officially over based on what we know, but how the series concluded there is plenty to explore. Yes, “Power Book II: Ghost” aired its series finale this week with the episode ‘Ghost in the Machine.’ SPOILER ALERT: I f you haven’t watched stop reading right now because major plot points are in effect.

I’m going to say this, this was perhaps one of the worst finales I have witnessed since “Seinfeld.” It just felt rushed, incomplete and nothing really struck a chord for me as a viewer after being invested in the series for 4 seasons.

The previous episode was a lot more satisfying and shocking than this nothingburger that we got here, which picked up the aftermath of that massive shooting at Noma and Cane’s wedding that led to Monet’s death. Yes, last week was the end of Monet and we didn’t even get any flashbacks or anything. This was all about revenge, as Cane, Dru and Diana wanted blood.

Tariq, Effie and Brayden were busy trying to figure out what to do with Detective Carter and got the leverage they needed. Dru managed to hack into the computer at Carter’s office and delete that video of Tariq and Brayden murdering Zion. Too bad that wasn’t the end of things, as Carter had a backup of course. Effie utilizing her hacker skills found a file that raised the red flag about Carter’s role in the death of Kamaal Smith.

Yes, the crew used that to blackmail Carter, and ultimately it was Nico who took down his boss and took over his position. What a surprise people, what a surprise, NOT! That was one of the biggest gripes I had with this season of “Power Book II: Ghost.” There was too much focus on a new character, we never met, instead of tying up so many loose ends. Who cares about Carter? I don’t.

I mean if his wife was connected to one of the characters, that would have been exciting. I mean we still didn’t get answers about rather Monet murdered Carrie or if she committed suicide. How about Monet’s pal seeking vengeance against Dru and Cane for murdering her sons. Nope. None of that mattered, not at all.

You might be asking where am I going with this recap. Exactly where you think, the episode focused on hunting down Noma and making her pay for her role in Monet’s death. The only surprise was the heartbreaking moment when Anya was fatally shot in a trap to capture Noma. The person pulling the trigger was Diana.

Yeah, the fact that Diana has done this complete 360 in the last 2-3 episodes after seasons of doing virtually nothing is so laughable and not believable. Anya was completely innocent in all this melee, so she loses her life, but all the characters who have committed heinous crimes like murder, Cane, Tariq, Brayden, Effie, Dru, Diana, Nico, Carter, Davis, Tasha, simply get away with no retribution. Where is the morality in that?

Yeah, terrible message to send to viewers that you can commit heinous crimes and still come out on top. That doesn’t happen in real life and I expected to see a few primary characters have a dance with the Grim Reaper, but nope. We just have to have this happy ending for Tariq, like this kid is some sort of saint. That entire setup of Noma utilizing the authorities to lure Cane, Dru and Diana into a trap at her hangar was pathetic. Even worse was seeing Cane take out Noma with a single bullet to the head. This woman has been treacherous since the start of season three and that’s how she goes out. C’mon, I expected so much better.

The ending was perhaps the worst. Dru and Diana made a deal with the authorities courtesy of Davis to give the feds Noma’s drug business. Cane was shot, but Effie patched him up and gave him all the money she saved for her engineering program. Yeah, that was a bummer to see because of all the characters, I wanted to see Effie get her happy ending away from the drug game. Nope. She is still tied to Tariq and Brayden as they continue doing what got them in so much trouble to begin with. The ending was just flat out terrible. Chinedu, Noma’s brother, aligning with the guy who had a role in his sister’s demise? C’mon already. Then we got that teaser of a phone call and that hashtag.

I’m sorry, but if the “Power” series continues with Tariq, I think the time has come for me to check out. I’m not interested in seeing his narrative anymore, it didn’t deliver the results I expected after committing to 4 seasons America.