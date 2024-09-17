HOLLYWOOD—Revenge was on the mind of many people in this week on “Power Book II: Ghost.” This week’s episode, ‘I Can’t Fix This’ witnessed the aftermath of Diana being beat to a pulp by Felicia, Carter’s hothead colleague. Diana was an emotional mess as she realized she lost her child as Tariq did his best to console her, but she didn’t want to hear anything.

Monet promised Diana she would avenge the death of her grandchild, just as Cane stopped by the hospital to support his sister. It is starting to make more sense; Monet is ensuring Cane steer clear of Carter because she doesn’t want him tangled in the mess that will get him killed. The return of Rashad Tate is here. He grieved the death of his brother Kamaal, who was killed by Detective Carter. Carter is doing his best to steer the target to a drug raid gone wrong.

Tate really? You’re smarter than this, look closer, connect the dots. Noma was worried about securing those contracts, but she is not a U.S. citizen. Davis was hoping to pull strings to help Noma with her issue; he wanted to become a primary shareholder in her company. Noma is no idiot Davis, she might be sleeping with you, but that is where she stops.

Brayden discovered the news about Diana and Tariq’s baby, just as their college ‘drug parties’ might be in some serious trouble. Felicia got under Carter’s skin as it pertained to Kamaal, just as it became clear to Nico his boss was more on edge than normal. Dru was looking to take out another threat to Carter’s organization to secure a spot for himself. It became obvious to Cane that Noma might be messing around with Davis behind his back, as Noma continued to voice her frustrations.

You know it’s bad when Monet is the voice of reason for Diana to NOT murder a cop, and she did that before voicing her grievances to Carter in person, who was forced to confront Felicia about her antics. Dru tried to speak some sense into Diana, but her thirst for revenge was too strong as she took Monet’s gun. Tariq paid Tasha a visit where he voiced considering taking out a cop. She discovered she was going to be a grandmother, which took her back a bit.

Effie and Cane chatted about getting information to Noma about who was the ‘snitch.’ Brayden started to realize his antics were costing him, just as he was caught snorting by Cane and Effie. They wanted his help to steal an NYPD laptop, in return Effie would give him access to Course Connect. Tasha was speaking some serious truths that seemed to provide a glimmer of hope. We all hope Monet doesn’t discover you were the person who nearly killed her Tasha because if she figures it out, you’re in danger girl.

Carter confronted Felicia about attacking Diana, just as he learned that Tariq killed Zion in the safe house, which caught the murder on video. Effie is good and getting people to trust her, as she ushered her way into the home of a cop, where Brayden had ‘injuries’ from a fake carjacking. Effie found the cops laptop and started downloading files. They looked like they were about to be exposed, but Cane’s diversion helped in a nick of time.

Nico and Carter tried to take out the ‘Russian’ who murdered Kamaal, but it became obvious to Nico that his boss is indeed hiding something. Oh, something tells me Nico is going to expose Carter. Dru was given an assist in his quest to take out Roman and decided to strangle him to death with a rope. Diana followed Felicia to her home and the ladies got into a scuffle where Diana lost the edge, but regained it when she knocked out the cop and bludgeoned her with a cast iron skillet.

Yes, Diana just murdered a cop and realized the mistake she just made. Diana called Tariq begging for his help. Tate seemed satisfied with the news that Carter delivered, which makes me wonder if Carter is going to use Tate to clean up his mess. Effie and Cane discovered that Carter’s dirty task force is entangled with his family. Dru was released from prison, and got emergency messages about Diana as it became clear Dru was about to make a dangerous move.

Cane delivered the intel to Noma who was pleased, but we still don’t know Carter’s informant, which I will be intrigued to find out. Cane proposed marriage to Noma to help her gain her U.S. citizenship. Oh, Cane is truly making a power move here, I just don’t know if Noma realizes it yet. Effie realized Cane was not returning, just as she ignored a call from her mom. I wonder who that person is.

The episode culminated with Monet learning that Diana killed Felicia and things went from bad to worse. Why? Carter and Dru showed up and now they are all entangled in Carter’s twisted web now more than ever. Dru revealed to Carter that Noma is involved in all the drug mess. So, it is obvious that Carter and Noma are about to go to war and with three episodes left there is no telling what unfolds next. Until next week “Power” fanatics!