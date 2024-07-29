BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, July 26, the city of Beverly Hills posted an update on its Facebook page about power outages in the region.

“This week, portions of Beverly Hills once again experienced unacceptable power outages,” the city of Beverly Hills stated on its Facebook page.

Electricity to Beverly Hills is supplied through Southern California Edison (“SCE”) and the SCE is not owned, operated, or in any way controlled by the city of Beverly Hills.

Mayor Les Friedman and members of the Beverly Hills City Council communicated their frustration and urgent concerns to SCE regarding the increasingly frequent power outages. Under Beverly Hills’ agreement with SCE, the utility is obligated to provide residents and businesses with reliable power, and the city expects SCE to live up to its agreement and address its failing infrastructure in impacted areas of the region.

For the latest information and to report outages, visit www.sce.com/outage.