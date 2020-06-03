MALIBU— The 3600 and 3800 blocks of Las Flores Canyon Road experienced a power outage at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

Southern California Edison (SCE) informed the City of Malibu about the outage and confirmed it was caused by an equipment failure. Power, however, was restored and the outage repair was completed.

The issue did not spread to other areas within the city and no other outages were visible on SCE’s Maintenance Outage Status System. The tool, located on their website, shares updates and further information on active outages within a searched location.

According to SCE, an outage such as the one solved on Las Flores Canyon Road can be triggered by unexpected circumstances such as traffic accidents or severe weather.

As of 1:48 p.m. on June 2, crews were still performing repairs and working to restore power. A total of 79 customers of the company were affected. The areas were located within the 90265 zip code and were just north of Pacific Coast Highway and south of The Sycamore School.

Businesses and locations within the affected area included The Malibu Times, Las Flores Creek Park, and certain residential areas. As of now, these areas have not shared comments on being directly affected by the outage.

Future outage repairs and updates can be accessed at www.SCE.com/outage.