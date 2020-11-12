PACIFIC PALISADES—The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will address concerns over dockless electric scooters posing potential safety risks in the region. PPCC Secretary Chris Spitz will provide an update during the Thursday, November 12 meeting at 5:30 p.m.

According to Spitz’s report, “community members have recently expressed concerns about the proliferation of Lime and Bird scooters parked haphazardly on sidewalks and in other right-of-way areas of the Palisades.”

Durrah Wagner, Field Deputy of Council District 11, explained that “scooters are supposed to be parked in the ‘furniture zone’ of the sidewalk, which is the part immediately adjacent to the curb.”

“They must be parked in a way that leaves minimum clearance for people in wheelchairs, pushing strollers, etc,” Wagner added. “Therefore we invite you as community members to report improperly parked scooters by calling 311, or using the myLA311 app or website. Reports will need a photo of the violation and information like the device ID, if possible.”

The PPCC has been monitoring the issue since 2019, when it passed a motion “demanding that as a matter of public safety, permit issuance should be conditioned on scooter providers’ cooperation with law enforcement.”

Dockless scooters are currently operated under a permit issued pursuant to a one-year pilot program that began in March 2019. During a meeting in August 2020, the Los Angeles City Council extended the pilot program to December 31, 2020.

The Los Angeles City Council previously adopted recommendations from its Transportation Committee in June of 2019 requiring “additional expedient procedures to facilitate cooperation between [electric scooters] providers and law enforcement.”

During this meeting, the Los Angeles City Attorney advised that the release of individual user information to law enforcement “cannot be compelled without a warrant.” The council directed the city attorney to report back on additional steps that the City can take to require cooperation with law enforcement as a permit condition,” Spitz’s report states.

According to Eric Bruins, Transportation Advisor of Council District 11, the L.A. City Council again requested in August 2020 that the city attorney to prepare an ordinance to allow for annual permitting, as well as for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation “to amend certain rules and report back on the program’s status in six months.”

City Attorney Mike Feuer has not yet reported back with this information, according to Bruins. The advisor said “the new ordinance will include much stronger penalties for violating permit conditions, such as parking violations, etc.”