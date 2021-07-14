UNITED STATES—If you see gym-goers mixing and drinking some odd mixture in their bottles before an intense workout, that is most likely a pre-workout supplement. Pre-workout supplements are powdered drinks that you mix in hot water to give you extra focus and energy for your workout routine. Supposedly, they do it by giving you nutritional benefits to keep you energized and even help you recover after an intense workout.

Some brands even claim that you can feel the energy rising right away after drinking their stuff. Terms like explosive energy, extra strength, and other hyperbolic things are on the label to get more people to buy their stuff. But are they true, though? Do pre-workouts supplements work? And what are they exactly?

What are Pre-workout Supplements?

Pre-workout supplements, more commonly known as pre-workouts, are multi-ingredient dietary supplements that are supposedly helpful for having more energy and strength to do your workout routine. They typically are in powdered form and are mixed with water, and are supposed to be consumed before a workout routine, thus, the name pre-workout. There are countless products out there, and you might think that the ingredients are mostly the same.

That’s where you’re wrong because there is little to no consistency when it comes to their ingredients. Some vitamins here and there, caffeine, creatine, and even sweeteners are mixed in, but they can vary depending on the brand you buy. You might think this is quite dangerous, and yes, it is. If you’re looking for some scientific evidence regarding their effectiveness, you can find some, but if they are too limited.

However, all of these pre-workout supplements claim that they will give you more energy and focus for your workout. But is that true? Pre-workout supplements do heighten your workout performance by exposing you to high levels of caffeine.

However, with all the ingredients being added by several companies into their unique mix, there is no scientific evidence that they boost your performance during your workout. In addition to not having any scientific proof, they pose some health problems. This is especially true for people who have high blood pressure, heart problems, and diabetics.

Not only that, while pre-workouts do help you with blood flow during a workout, it can only happen in very heavy workout routines. And even then, there is no significant proof that a person who drank a pre-workout supplement has higher performance than a person who didn’t. That said, here are some adverse side effects of pre-workouts

You Feel Jittery

Caffeine is one of the most common ingredients of pre-workouts. Unfortunately, while caffeine has been a stimulant that has shown to increase muscle strength and energy output during training, it has adverse side effects too. This is especially true if you consume it too much.

These side effects include insomnia, increased heart rate, headaches, heightened anxiety, and restlessness. What’s more concerning is that most pre-workouts contain 500 mg of caffeine. Compare that to a cup of coffee that has an average of 90 mg of caffeine, and you’ll see how plenty that is in one serving.

They May Trigger Allergic Reactions

Because of the countless mixture and ingredients every pre-workout brand has, there is quite a big chance that one or some of them will trigger an allergic reaction from you. Two of the unique ingredients of some brands of pre-workouts are beta-alanine and niacin. Beta-alanine reduces the acidity of your muscles during an intense workout.

This will make you last longer in your reps. Give yourself 4-6 grams a day, and you’ll recover faster and will have an increased performance. However, this ingredient might trigger a tingling sensation in your extremities in some people. While it’s a harmless reaction, some people might find it uncomfortable.

Now let’s go to niacin. Niacin is quite common in a lot of formulas. It plays an essential role in your metabolism when taken in lower doses. However, in a higher dose of 500mg, it can cause your face to be flushed. This will cause you to have some red patches on your face. You might as well take it in a balanced diet rather than a pre-workout supplement.

May Cause Headaches

Citrulline, which is a common ingredient in pre-workouts, is a chemical that helps you increase your blood flow during a workout. This can result in improved muscle building. This compound works by supplying more nitric oxide to your blood. The recommended dose of this compound is 6-8 grams, which a lot of pre-workouts adhere to.

However, some brands give more doses of this compound since having too little of it in the formula will have no effects on the person drinking it. However, you have to keep in mind that an increased blood flow will also affect your brain. Due to the changes in the blood flow in the tiny blood vessels in your brain, you will experience headaches and migraines.

Although pre-workouts have some bad rep, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have to take them. In fact, there are also a lot of positive effects that pre-workouts have when consumed. Here are some of them.

Improved Muscle Building. Protein is one of the most important aspects of muscle building. However, our body burns down protein regularly, which leaves less for muscle building. That said, when you outweigh this balance with a lot more protein, you’ll have more room for muscle building, and protein is one of the main components of pre-workouts.

Prevent Premature Fatigue. As your energy level gets depleted during an exercise, fatigue will slowly set in and will slow you down in your workout. However, with pre-workouts, you are setting your body for optimum performance, which will lead you to last more in a workout routine.

Helps You to Stay Focused. As mentioned earlier, caffeine is one of the most common ingredients in pre-workouts. With the right amount of caffeine, the pre-workout will help you stay more focused on your routine. Psyching yourself up is quite hard to do for some people, and without much motivation, your performance will be lower. With caffeine, you’ll be focused and set on your goals with your workout routine.

In Conclusion

So should you take pre-workout supplements? Well, it depends on you. If you already have great results in your workout routines, then we suggest you don’t. Pre-workouts are boosters and must only be taken as an accompaniment in your workouts. Of course, finding the right brand is essential to make sure you stay safe. Pre-workouts are not for everyone, but when you’re having problems with your routines, you might need one.