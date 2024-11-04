SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY—On Saturday, November 2, at approximately 5:15 a.m., a young family plunged into the water near Whiskey Sough Road west of Stockton, California when their 2008 Honda Fit veered off the roadway claiming the life of 21-year-old, Katharina Heibert Janzen, from Stockton.



Reports indicate she was six months pregnant. The husband, and driver of the car, was able to escape the vehicle. and swim to safety. His name has not been released as the cause of the crash is still under investigation.



Reports indicate the 27-year-old driver, flagged down help. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), first responders from San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office boating team, and a helicopter responded to the scene. The vehicle was reportedly submerged beneath 5 feet beneath the water under heavy vegetation.



It took a towing company using heavy cables to dislodge and extract the vehicle. Divers on the scene confirmed that a woman’s body was found trapped in the vehicle.



Witnesses indicated that the driver was speeding and driving erratically prior to the crash. CHP reported no signs of alcohol or drugs being involved.



