UNITED STATES—As we prepare for another weekend full of football, we couldn’t let the sports betting out of this. And no better League to place your wagers than the English Premier League, as there are many great teams and players to make things a little more interesting.

Today, with the help of author Kate Richardson, who is a specialist in sports betting, we bring predictions for three matches of the Premier League. Don’t forget to check Kate’s profile here.

Leicester City – Southampton

Leicester City will welcome Southampton at the King Power Stadium this weekend. The last time these two clubs faced each other at this stadium, in the beginning of 2020, the visitors left with the three points after a 2-1 victory.

The Foxes head into this game after a good 4-0 win over Stoke in the FA Cup, qualifying to the next round of the competition. In the Premier League, they also won their last match, which was against Newcastle, by 2-1. Now, against Southampton, we believe manager Brendan Rodgers will keep the team with the same formation, counting with Jamie Vardy as their reference in the attack. He is the top scorer of the club with 11 goals scored.

The Saints also head to the game with a lot of confidence after their good 1-0 victory at home against mighty Liverpool. And for this confrontation against Leicester, manager Oliver Glasner probably won’t change anything and, even playing away from home, will try to have the ball and create opportunities. The highlight of the team is certainly striker Danny Ings, who has a very good finishing and already scored 7 goals this season.

This game is good for some btts predictions, as we expect it to be really balanced. Both sides are going through some very positive moments and they have interesting offensive sectors. It is possible that both of them will be able to create good opportunities of goal and they have good names to put the ball into the back of the net.

Our prediction: Both Teams to Score? Yes

Sheffield United – Tottenham

Sheffield United will welcome Tottenham at the Bramall Lane for matchday 19 of the Premier League. The last match between these two clubs, which happened in July 2020, ended with a 3-1 victory to the Blades.

The hosts are certainly motivated for this match after their first victory in the Premier League this season, a 1-0 win at home against Newcastle. However, they are going to face one of the big six of the League. That way, we believe that manager Chris Wilder will prioritize defensive organization, attacking through quick transitions. Their highlight is certainly David McGoldrick, their best scorer until now, with 4 goals so far.

The Spurs’ last match was not that good, as they shared points with Fulham at home. It is true that they didn’t lose in their three last matches, but they lost the chance of going up in the league table. Now, against Sheffield, we believe manager Jose Mourinho will privilege the ball possession and will put their players to propose the game. The highlights of the visitors are Heung-min Son, who is very fast and perfect for transporting the ball to the attack, and also Harry Kane, the top scorer of the team with 13 goals.

Even though Sheffield got a victory in their last match, we believe that the visitors have more chances of winning this confrontation. Tottenham have much more technical quality than the hosts, with their way of playing, they will probably create some good opportunities. That way, things will be very difficult for the Blades, who are at the bottom of the League table.

Our prediction: Tottenham to win.

Manchester City – Crystal Palace

Our last England premier league prediction. Manchester City will welcome Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The last match played by these two clubs ended in a 2-2 draw, which was a very good result for the London side.

The Citizens are finally back in their good moment, coming from a 1-0 win against Brighton, which was their 4th victory in a row in the League. For this next match, manager Pep Guardiola will certainly focus on ball possession, as he usually does, and search for spaces through the wings. Mahrez, Foden and Sterling are the top scorer of the club so far, with 4 goals each.

Palace’s last match was an away goalless draw against Arsenal, being their third game in a row without losing. For this trip to the Blue side of Manchester, we believe mister Roy Hodgson will choose a defensive strategy, looking for counterattacks behind the opponent’s defensive line. Their highlight is midfielder Eberechi Eze, an skilled athlete who is good facing opponents alone.

Based on previous games, Manchester City have been having great performances at home and we believe this won’t change against the Eagles. The hosts have a highly talented squad and will probably dominate the match from the early minutes. It is true that Crystal Palace have some individual values, however, it may be insufficient for this confrontation.

Our prediction: Manchester City to win at half time.

Written By Kate Richardson