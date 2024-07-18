UNITED STATES—Summer is here, and kids are out of school, but if you venture into some retailers, you might think school is in session. Why? Well, those school supplies are indeed out and when I say out, I mean out. I recently ventured into Target, and they have that section in the store, year-round that changes like clockwork. Late June/early July it’s school supplies, in September it is Halloween stuff, in November/December, it’s all about Christmas, January/February, Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day items, March/April is the beginning of Easter items and summer merchandise.

Yeah, it’s bad when you know what to expect, but I know most parents are NOT thinking about school supplies. They are doing their best to enjoy the summer, and that makes me say, hmm, perhaps that should be changed because now is the time to grab up the deals. I cannot tell you how many parents I know who every single year wait until like a week before or the week that school is about to start to go hunting for school supplies.

And guess what? They can’t find the things they need and if they do, they are paying double or triple the cost if they had purchased those same items when they were on sale. Look, I know all schools are different, but there are general basics that you absolutely know your child, tween, or teen will need when it comes to school. You can never go wrong with purchasing looseleaf paper, notebooks, pencils, pens and backpacks.

If you happen to venture into the store and you see looseleaf paper for under a $1, why not purchase a few packs. Notebooks, that is driving me crazy. Why? I recall them costing like $0.10 to $0.25 a few years ago. Now, a notebook costs anymore from $1.00 to $5.00. Yeah, not the biggest fan of the 3 to 5 subject books, because it’s simply just another notebook.

Yes, inflation was bad in 2021 and 2022, but it’s 2024, and the prices are still rising to the point that you cannot help but question why? Well, the retailers now the consumers are going to buy. Now, if you’re thinking about those items that are dependent on the school like crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, folders, index cards and other items like storage boxes, does it hurt to purchase them early?

The answer is no. If the item is on sale, pick up at least one to two of them just to have a safe keeping. Now, you might ask if it’s a sale. Look at the sticker. See what the regular price is and compare it to the sale price. That is going to tell you everything you need to know. If the kids don’t need those actual items, you might need them later and it is something that can be utilized later for arts and crafts or when the kids are screaming, I am bored. You can pull out those supplies and let the kids play with those materials.

If the budget is tight, that means you have to maximize what you have and can spend while you have it, so that you’re not waiting till the last minute, and you don’t have the funds to purchase those school supplies. It is mid-July, but before you realize it, August is here and then September and schools will be back in session. Prepare now so you’re not stressed later.

Written By Davy Jones