UNITED STATES−U.S. Navy Commander and Physician to the President, Sean P. Conley, confirmed in an October 1, memorandum, that both President and First Lady, Melania Trump have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, or what is referred to as COVID-19. Social media has been flooded with messages, Tweets, and well wishes since the announcement.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”-First Lady Melania Trump, October 2, 2020, 12:27 a.m. via Twitter.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will remain on a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on the developments.”−Dr. Sean P. Connelly

Barron Trump has reportedly tested negative for coronavirus. Every effort is being made to ensure he stays healthy and safe.

News reports indicate that Vice President Mike Pence tests for coronavirus daily. Both he and the Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for the virus.

White House sources told Fox News that President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and husband, Jared Kushner tested negative for the virus.

“Praying for a swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19. As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people and this great country. −Ivanka Trump

Senior Aide for the Trump administration, Hope Hicks began exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday, September 30 when traveling with the President to and from the Trump campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. Hicks was reportedly quarantined once arriving back home and tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, September 31.

Former White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham Tweeted, “Nothing will stop @Potus and FLOTUS from fighting for the American people. Our country is strong and will get through this together.”

Democratic nominee, Joe Biden also sent out a series of Tweets in response to the President and First Lady’s announcements. The Biden’s were also tested for coronavirus since they all shared the same space during the first of the 2020 National Presidential debates on Tuesday, September 29.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family”-Joe Biden, October 2, 2020, 8:45 a.m.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”– Joe Biden