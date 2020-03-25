UNITED STATES−President Trump announced in a virtual coronavirus Town Hall on Tuesday, March 24, that America is ready to get back to work. President Trump stated that his goal is to get the country back to work by Easter, which is April 12.

The Town Hall was held outside with very few people in attendance. Those there were spaced far enough apart to allow for social distancing. Among those present were, Leader of the Coronavirus Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence who spoke ahead of the interview with President Trump and Fox News reporter and anchor Bill Hemmer, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, and White House Coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx.

Hemmer paraphrased that the President said that he would like for the country to get back to work by Easter Sunday and reminded the President that he said that “the first order of business was to kill the virus.” Hemmer then asked how he thought then that they could get back to normal 19 days from now.

President Trump defended his words saying, “America needs to get back to work.” The President acknowledged that yes, people would have to wash their hands five times more often than before, not shake hands, and practice social distancing. President Trump said, “Our Country wasn’t built to shut down,” and “Our people are full of vim and vigor and energy. They don’t want to be locked into a house or apartment or some space….”

Hemmer questioned Birx if this was possible, to which she explained that there were counties that have not reported even one case and that their job was to make sure that they never had one case.

President Trump initially mentioned putting the country back to work the day prior on March 23 at a Corona Taskforce briefing. News reports indicate that the reason for the rise in the stock market is because of the President’s announcement and Congress getting closer to passing a $2.5 Trillion Stimulus bill.

The exchange-traded fund that tracks the DOW is reportedly up just over 5 percent while the DOW Industrial Average closed at 582 points or 3.1 percent on Monday. On March 24, Market Followers posted, “Super Green Tuesday, Dow Up 11 percent.”