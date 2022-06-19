REHOBOTH BEACH—On Saturday, June 18, at approximately 10:00 a.m. President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle while riding at Cape Henlopen State Park near his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware.



According to media and cell phone footage taken at the park, President Biden came to speak to a small crowd of bystanders when his shoe got caught in the clip on the pedal. The President was already coming to a stop when he hit the pavement. His security detail who followed the President in golf carts came to his aid.



Biden recovered quickly and could be heard saying, “I’m good,” to the onlookers. The President appeared to have ridden ahead of Dr. Jill Biden as she was not with him at the time of the fall.



On June 8, 2022, following his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, President Biden was seen catching himself from falling off the stairs of Air Force One as he was preparing to depart from Los Angeles, California.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the President was boarding Airforce One in Illinois after giving a speech on inflation. He had been speaking with the military personnel who were accompanying him to his plane. He tripped on the steep stairs of Airforce one. He made it to the top, turned, and saluted before boarding.



On Tuesday, March 19, 2021, Biden tripped up the stairs of Airforce One stumbling on the steps three times before making it to the top and turning to salute his constituents. The President was flying into Atlanta, Georgia to speak to the Asian-American community following the massage parlor murders.

Biden’s falls have been occurring since the beginning of his presidency. Multiple media outlets pointed out that Biden, who was then 78 years old, was the oldest sitting President. Biden will turn 80 years old this year on November 20.