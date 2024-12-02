WASHINGTON D.C.— On December 1, President Joe Biden made a statement from the Briefing at the White House announcing that he signed a pardon for his son, Hunter. The following came directly from the statement posted on the White House web page.



“To All to Whom These Presents Shall Come, Greeting:



Be It Known, That This Day, I, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States Pursuant to My Powers Under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution, Have Granted Unto



ROBERT HUNTER BIDEN



A Full and Unconditional Pardon



For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice.



Done at the City of Washington this 1st day of December in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-four and of the Independence of the United States the Two Hundred and Forty-ninth.



In his statement, Biden claimed that “The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” and



“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”



On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Chairman of the the House Oversight Committee, James Comer(R-KY), released a memorandum in a press release that included bank records and detailed information obtained during their investigation of what the House Oversight Committee referred to as, “the Biden family’s influence, peddling, and business schemes.”



The following text came directly from the aforementioned second memorandum:



“Chinese nationals and companies with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.”



As he leaves his seat as, President of the United States, Joe Biden has the opportunity to pardon those he feels have been charged unfairly. In his December 1, statement, Biden said,



“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.”



Hunter Biden was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. The registration form to purchase a firearm asks if the purchaser has ever been convicted of a felony.