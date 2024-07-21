REHOBOTH BEACH, DELEWARE—On July 21, President Joe Biden officially ended his campaign as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential election. Biden wrote a letter he posted on the X social media site indicating that it’s in the best interest of the country if he suspends his campaign.





Some of the staunchest supporters of the Biden campaign had their faith shaken in him after hearing him on the debate stage reciting incorrect facts and getting lost in his own gaffs. It wasn’t hidden. It happened on the debate stage. Republicans and some prominent Democrats began to call for Biden to suspend his campaign or for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Biden removed.



Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), Rep. Gluesenkemp Perez (I-WA), Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) are some of the leaders respectfully asking Biden to step down.



The Biden Administration indicated he had jetlag and a cold. Biden addressed the nation saying he just had a bad day. Canyon News reported on the two reasons that Biden would be suspending his campaign. A trusted source indicated that Biden’s lackluster debate performance was one. The second reason was that fundraising was drying up.



At the time of the U.S. Presidential Debate, the Biden Campaign was bringing in millions of dollars to Trump’s billions. Most recent reports indicate that the Trump Campaign is outfundraising the Biden Campaign by $100 million.



The Biden family reportedly told Joe Biden that fundraising was fine and encouraged him to stay the course. Before the reports came out that Biden contracted COVID again, major donors had already rescinded their donations.



Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy Disney of the Walt Disney Foundation said, “They will be withholding all further donations to the party until Joe Biden drops out.”



Gideon Stein, President of the Moriah Fund indicated that he has also suspended the $3.5 million donation he had earmarked to give to non-profits and political groups.



Ballotpedia reports that on July 15, 2024, Donald Trump won a majority of convention delegates at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when Trump accepted his official nomination as President, and Senator JD Vance officially accepted Trump’s request for Vance to join him as Vice President.



Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee on March 12, 2024. The Democrat Party will make an official presidential nomination at a virtual roll call vote ahead of the Democrat National Convention (DNC) scheduled for August 19-August 22, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.















