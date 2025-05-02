WASHINGTON DC—On April 30 during President Trump’s cabinet meeting, the President informed his cabinet members and the press present that Elon Musk would be stepping away from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).



Each cabinet member in the room was able to state the accomplishments of their prospective departments to which President Trump, graciously thanked them.



President Trump and Elon Musk gave one another a few friendly jabs. Then Trump took time to thank Elon Musk for all he’s done for the country. Musk showed up to the cabinet meeting wearing not one, but two Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats, a red one over his usual black one.

“Thank you, Elon. I like the double hat. He’s the only one that can get away with it,” Trump stated to laughing cabinet members.



“Well you know, Mr. President, they say I wear a lot of hats. As you can see even my hat has a hat. So you know, the American people voted for secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending and that’s what they’ve gotten. A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days.



“As everyone has said, it’s more than has been accomplished in any administration before ever. Period. So this — this portends very well for what will happen for the rest of the administration. I think this could be the greatest administration since the founding of the country.”—Elon Musk



President Trump replied. “Well, we all want to thank you for your help. You know, you — yo,u really, have sacrificed a lot. Been treated very unfairly.”



Musk answered, “Well I do like to rent my cars, which is not great. You know, could be better.”



Trump then, referencing how much money Musk saved the American people said, “At some point, I guess he wants to get back home to his cars and his family. he’s done an incredible job. $150 billion. Think of this.”



Elon Musk corrected President Trump. “$160 now. Yeah. Who’s counting?”



“Yeah, $160. And they said, oh, it could have been more. And a lot of, you know, a lot of stuff is being worked on, that number could be doubled and even tripled. A lot of things that are being worked on that we don’t count yet because it’s not quite there, but you’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much, Elon.”—Trump



“Thank you. It’s also an honor to work with your incredible cabinet. I just like to say thank you, everyone, for, you know, it’s great to work with you”.—Musk



Trump explained that Elon Musk has other businesses to run, but even when he wasn’t in DC, Trump and Musk spoke every day, as if he was there in person. Trump reminded those present that Elon promised he would be there no longer than 130 days. Trump assured them that he told Musk that he could stay as long as he liked. Musk and Trump acknowledged that it was time for him to go, but not really. Trump and Musk indicated that they’d always be just a phone call away.