UNITED STATES−On Saturday, December 5, President Trump campaigned for GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in run-off elections in the state of Georgia.

President Trump was introduced to a large crowd in Valdosta, Georgia, by First Lady Melania Trump.

“It is wonderful to be here with you tonight. Thank you for coming out and supporting us. President Trump continues to fight for you every single day. Do not let your voices be silenced. We must keep our seats in the Senate. It is more important than ever that you exercise your right as an American citizen and vote,” Melania Trump stated.

The crowd roared as President Trump began speaking to a roaring crowd, shouting, “We want you!”

President Trump reminded the crowd that he is still winning, and briefly mentioned the fraud and votes coming out of the ceiling and suitcases. This was in reference to documented fraud in the state of Georgia, including video evidence recently released.

President Trump did take a moment to wish a Merry Christmas to the crowd and then offered condolences to the family of UGA student, Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for the Loeffler campaign. President Trump offered his prayers for the family.

“The most important Congressional runoff in history,” President Trump stated. He told the crowd that it would be the people of Georgia who would decide if their children would grow up in a socialist country.”

The President quote facts saying news reports that stated, “President Trump received more votes than any previous incumbent President in history, and he lost,” he quoted.

This Senate election is center-stage because if the Republican party wins the Senate in the State of Georgia, they will hold the majority in the U.S. Senate.

The Vice President will cast the final vote.

David Perdue (R-GA) has held the Senate seat since 2015. Perdue holds a 2-point lead over his closest contender, Jon Ostoff (D-GA). The state of Georgia requires nominees to win with at least 50 percent of the vote. Perdue just missed it with 49.7 percent of the vote. Ostoff was a close second with 47.9 percent. There is a third-party candidate, Shane Hazel, who is running as a Libertarian. He came in third with 2.3 percent of the vote.

The second run-off election in Georgia is between Democrat Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) though there are 5 Senatorial candidates running. Only three of which are close in numbers.

Warnock takes the lead with 32.9 percent of the vote. Kelly Loeffler is in second place with 25.9 percent of the vote, and another Republican, Doug Collins is holding his own in third place carrying 20 percent of the vote. Deborah Jackson and Matt Lieberman are carrying 6.8 and 2.8 of the votes, respectively.

Loeffler is lagging behind Warnock by 7 percent. She is the pro-life vote for the state of Georgia. Loeffler is a candidate who is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, National Right to Life, and the Family Policy Alliance of Georgia.