UNITED STATES−On October 13, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order committing to the Trillion Trees initiative to further conservation efforts.

The United States Department of Justice noted on their website that the order establishes the One Trillion Trees Interagency Council that is responsible for the coordination of the federal government’s support of the global One Trillion Trees Initiative. The goal is to protect and restore one trillion trees by 2030.

The executive order names Secretary of Interior, David L. Bernhardt, and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue as co-chairs of the council. The council, which will be 21 members will be responsible for the coordination and promotion of the government’s interaction with the global initiative.

The White House notes that the Trump administration and the Department of Interior has planted 58 million trees in the last three years. They are on task to plant an additional 22 million trees by the end of the year.

The S 4357- Replant Act was introduced to the U.S. Senate by the 116th Congress on July 29.

The Replant Act as stated by Congress, “Repairing Existing public lands by adding necessary trees act. A bill to amend the forest and Rangeland Renewable Resources Planning Act of 1974 to promote reforestation following unplanned events of Federal land, and other purposes.”

On August 4, Chairwoman of the CEQ, Mary B. Neumayr, announced President Trump’s signing of the Great American Outdoors Act dedicating $1.9 billion annually for five years to fund deferred maintenance projects enabling state and local governments to develop and improve the parks within their communities.