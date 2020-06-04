WASHINGTON— On Wednesday, June 3, President Trump denied that he had been rushed to a White House underground bunker by the Secret Service amid the violent protests on Friday, May 29. Protests have emerged nation-wide in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, one of which was in Lafayette Park across from the White House.

It had previously been reported that President Trump was escorted to the bunker, known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center. The exterior lights of The White House had also been turned off. This prompted #BunkerBoy to trend on Twitter throughout the night.

In a radio interview with Fox News, President Trump has claimed that this accusation is a false report. Though he admits he visited the bunker, he insists it was not out of threat for his safety.

“I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little, short period of time and it was much more for inspection… These problems are during the night, not during the day,” said Trump. “Nobody ever came close to giving us a problem. The Secret Service does an unbelievable job of maintaining control of the White House,” he added.

The underground bunker was last utilized by President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney during the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.