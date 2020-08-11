UNITED STATES— President Trump was escorted out of a coronavirus briefing on Monday, August 10 after a person was shot outside the White House.

Earlier today, the Secret Service reportedly shot a person outside the White House grounds, which lead to the President needing to be escorted out for his safety. According to reports, the D.C. fire department was called to the White House shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday after the Secret Service informed them they had shot a person in the upper body.

According to the President, the individual who was shot was armed and after the shooting, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The shooting was also confirmed by the Secret Service via Twitter, stating at approximately 6:30 p.m. that a shooting involving a U.S. Secret Service officer did indeed occur outside of the White House. The President was taken to the Oval Office and the White House was briefly placed on lockdown.

Typically, pedestrians are able to approach the White House gate on the sidewalk, but vehicles are not permitted past the checkpoint. No other information regarding the shooting or the condition of the individual was immediately available.