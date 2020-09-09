UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, September 9, a Norwegian lawmaker said he has nominating President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde represents the Norwegian Parliament Progress Party. He has been a member of the Norwegian parliament since 2005. He also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Tybring-Gjedde, in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

On August 13, President Trump announced the brokering an agreement to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which was historic as it was the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994. The two nations committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, and to begin cooperation in education, healthcare, trade and security.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” wrote Tybring-Gjedde.

He also cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and… creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated President Trump for the peace prize in 2018 following his Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

The Nobel Committee says on its website that, as of September 9, 318 candidates have been put forward for the 2020 Peace Prize.

Previous U.S. Presidents who have won the Nobel Peace Prize are Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.