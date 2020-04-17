UNITED STATES−President Donald Trump paid tribute to American Truckers on Thursday, April 16. “Well, thank you all for being here as we celebrate some of the heroes of our nation’s great struggle against the coronavirus: our brave, bold, and incredible truckers. And look at that equipment — they’re the best made — and great companies also, and companies that have really helped us a lot. We appreciate that,” said Trump.

“At a time of widespread shutdowns, truck drivers form the lifeblood of our economy — and the absolute lifeblood. For days, and sometimes weeks on end, truck drivers leave their homes and deliver supplies that American families need and count on during this national crisis and at all other times. They’re always there. Their routes connect every farm, hospital, manufacturer, business, and community in the country,” the President continued.

“In the war against the virus, American truckers are the foot soldiers who are really carrying us to victory. And they are. They’ve done an incredible job. We’ve had no problems. It’s been just — it’s been just great, and we want to thank you very much. It’s really great. We have a little special — a little special award too. To every trucker listening over the radio or behind the wheel, I know I speak for the 330 million-plus Americans that we say: Thank God for truckers. That’ll be our theme: Thank God for truckers.”

President Trump took time to recognize Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who added:

“We are so grateful for what you do. Truckers are playing a heroic role in helping America cope during this crisis, and the truckers will be a critical part in helping our economy recover once this crisis is past us. The administration is here for you. Just let us know. So a big thank you to America’s truckers, their families, and to the entire trucking industry for keeping our country moving. You are truly America’s heroes.”

President Trump introduced Charlton Paul, a 25-year trucking veteran, working for UPS, and Dylan Madigan a DHL driver delivering much-needed items to New Jersey. Steven Richardson from Big G express, a 30-year trucking veteran was also in attendance. All three spoke words of gratitude saying they were honored to be there and to be able to help.