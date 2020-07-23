WASHINGTON— On the evening of Tuesday, July 21, President Trump held a virtual fundraiser of his 2020 reelection campaign. He garnered $20 million from over 300,000 donors.

This is President Trump’s first virtual fundraiser, though he has not stopped in-person ones. Trump reportedly raised $10 million at a private in-person fundraiser held earlier this month in Hillsboro Beach, Florida. In June, he also raised $10 million in Dallas, Texas and $3 million at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Biden raised half of what Trump did at his previous fundraiser with former President Barack Obama. The two will hold another fundraiser on Tuesday, July 28.

The virtual fundraiser was co-hosted by Trump Victory Finance Committee national chair Kimberly Guilfoyle. The Trump campaign told Fox News that they plan “to repeat the innovative and inclusive format.” In-person fundraisers will also continue, a leading Republican donor and bundler added that there will be a “fuller pivot to in-person large fundraisers.”

President Trump also held “tele-rallies” over the weekend. It targeted supporters in Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina. He spoke on the phone for about 25 minutes during each, and the events were broadcasted live on Facebook. Each drew roughly 1 million viewers.

“I’d love to be there for a rally. We loved our rallies in Arizona and every place else. And until the COVID is gone it’s a little bit tough. And frankly some of the Democrat governors make it impossible to do a rally anyway. So we’re doing the tele-town halls or tele-rallies, and we’re getting very big crowds,” said Trump in the virtual call for Arizona.