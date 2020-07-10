WASHINGTON— A senior official confirmed on Tuesday, July 7, that the White House has officially moved to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

The W.H.O. is an agency of the United Nations which functions to eradicate diseases. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, its experts have provided medical and technical guidance. They have also coordinated with world leaders on their national responses.

“The United States’ notice of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to the U.N. secretary general, who is the depository for the W.H.O.,” said the senior official. Within the next year, it is possible that the decision could be reversed.

President Trump had threatened to leave the W.H.O. for months. He has accused the organization of not holding the Chinese government accountable in their efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization… We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” said Trump in late May.

Many have criticized Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization.

“To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests — it leaves Americans sick & America alone,” tweeted Senator Bob Mendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Lawrence O. Gostin, the director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University also stated: “President Trump’s official notice of withdrawal from the W.H.O. is among the most ruinous presidential decisions in recent history. It will make Americans less safe during an unprecedented global health crisis.”