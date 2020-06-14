UNITED STATES−On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:48 a.m. President Trump spoke at the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

“With the grace of God and the heroes of West Point, America will always prevail. Nothing will stand in your way, nothing will slow you down, and nothing will stop the West Point Class of 2020 from achieving a true and lasting victory.” — President Trump

Lt. General Darryl A. Williams welcomed the President to West Point Academy.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the many accomplishments of our graduating class,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent of the USMA.

“West Point continues to receive tremendous support from Army leadership during this unique time in its history and looks forward to commissioning the newest cohort of lieutenants into the ranks of the Army Officer Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Williams.

President Trump spoke highly of West Point and the great achievements earned by students at the Academy that came together from every walk of life to serve their country.

On behalf of our entire nation, CONGRATULATIONS to the incredible West Point Class of 2020! Posted by The White House on Saturday, June 13, 2020

“Few words in the English language and few places in history have commanded as much awe and admiration as West Point. This premier military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong, and the bravest of the brave. West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and great skill. There is no place on Earth I would rather be than right here with all of you. It’s a great honor.”

“To the 1,107 who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army ever to take the field of battle, I am here to offer America’s salute. Thank you for answering your nation’s call.”

”America is the greatest country in human history, and the United States military is the greatest force for peace and justice the world has ever known. On behalf of our entire nation let me say congratulations to the incredible West Point class of 2020.”

-President Donald J. Trump