WASHINGTON DC—On March 4, President Trump gave the 2025 address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill. Supreme Court Justices including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Elena Kagen were in attendance as well as former Justice Anthony Kennedy. The highlights of the President’s joint session and speaking points may be found below.



Trump took the podium to raucous cheers, and people shouting, “USA, USA, USA.” The President began to cover accomplishments made by the Trump Administration in his first 43 days in office, promising to continue to be, “Swift and unrelenting.”



Rep. Al Green (D-TX), and other members of the Democrat party began to boo President Trump. The Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-LA) issued a warning regarding the disorderly conduct in the House.



“Mr. President. Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions. That’s you’re warning. Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session.” Applause could be heard. “Mr. Green take your seat. Take your seat, Sir,” Johnson continued.



Rep. Green continued to make a ruckus, and was waving his cane when Speaker Johnson had the Sergeant of Arms “restore order,” and “remove the gentleman from the chamber.”



Reports indicate that Green will be censured to which he told reporters, “It was worth the punishment.”



Trump announced the detention and extradition of, an ISIS terrorist whose name was later identified as,” Mohammad Sharifulla, who reportedly masterminded the 2021, Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing 13 Americans and 170 Afghan people. He will now face what Trump called, “The Swift Sword of American Justice.”



News cameras trained on the face of now Senator, Adam Schiff (D-CA) who sat silently appearing to be lethargic with one eye opened while others in the chamber cheered for the announcement of the release of hostages, the commendation of a teen to be an honorary secret service member. The boy is suffering from cancer. Schiff and those sitting with him did not show emotion for the families present.



Trump acknowledged a letter sent by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump saying, “I appreciate him sending the letter.” President Trump stated, speaking of a cease-fire soon.



He commended Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for uncovering hundreds of billions of dollars worth of fraud, abuse, and wasteful spending.



“No More Men in Women’s sports, and we’re not going back,” Trump stated. The accomplishments are great in number, but the cheers were greater.



The President spoke for an hour and forty minutes, noting one accomplishment after another. His work started at the U.S. southern border with hardened criminals being arrested each day.



Trump noted that it didn’t matter what he said at that podium. There are some Democrats that will never be able to see the good. They condemn his efforts and express an unprecedented level of hate for the President of the United States while serving in paid positions in Congress and the U.S. Senate.



On March 5, a fact-checker noted that PolitiFact has fact-checked President Trump 1,078 times since 2011.















