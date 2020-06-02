UNITED STATES — President Trump announced on Monday, June 1, in the Rose Garden at the White House that he will be taking immediate presidential action and mobilizing all available federal, civilian and military resources to stop the violence and restore the safety and security in America.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-by-the-president-39/

LAW & ORDER My fellow Americans – My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great Country and the American People. I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our Nation — and that is exactly what I will do… Posted by Donald J. Trump on Monday, June 1, 2020

The President publicly spoke of the murder of George Floyd.

“All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd,” President Trump stated. “My administration is fully committed that, for George and his family, justice will be served. He will not have died in vain. But we cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your President of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”

The Minnesota policemen involved in the assault and death of George Floyd have been fired. Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on George Floyd’s throat, is in jail in Minnesota.

“A number of state and local governments have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents. Innocent people have been savagely beaten, like the young man in Dallas, Texas who was left dying in the street, or the woman in upstate New York viciously attacked by dangerous thugs,” President Trump said.

“First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now.”

President Trump strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that will dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.

The following measures go into effect immediately.

“If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” President Trump stated.

“I am also taking swift and decisive action to protect our great capital, Washington, D.C. What happened in this city last night was a total disgrace. As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and the wanton destruction of property.”

“We are putting everybody on warning: Our seven o’clock curfew will be strictly enforced. Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail. This includes Antifa and others who are leading instigators of this violence.”

“We must never give in to anger or hatred,” President Trump stated. “If malice or violence reigns than none of us are free.”